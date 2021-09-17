After being accused by Channel 4 managers, a Gogglebox personality resigns from the show.

Paige Deville, a Gogglebox star, has left the show after accusing the producers of giving “zero aftercare help.”

The 25-year-old, who co-hosts the Channel 4 show with her mother Sally, revealed her choice on Twitter ahead of the new series’ premiere tonight.

“I have decided to leave Gogglebox,” Paige wrote on Twitter.

“It has been an experience, but one that I am unable to continue because of the long hours of filming, the restrictions, the control of our actions and ideas, and the lack of aftercare support, but who cares about former cast, their NTA winners?”

It’s the latest setback for the long-running show, which has already lost a number of contributors to death or departure, according to Birmingham Live.

According to the Daily Star, Linda McGarry, Carolyne Michael and her two children Louis and Alex, and Marina Wingrove have all stepped away for the time being, but have been offered the option to return if it suits them.

After a brief illness, Linda’s husband Pete died in July, while Carolyne’s husband Andy and Marina’s best friend Mary Cook both died a month later.

“We have had folks from the show pass away recently,” Gogglebox executive producer Victoria Ray remarked. Mary and Andy were among those who died. We also lost Pete not long ago.

“For the time being, their loved ones will not be appearing on the show. They are entitled to their privacy.”

BirminghamLive has contacted Channel 4 over Paige’s allegations.