After being abused by 400 people over the course of six months, a minor becomes pregnant.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra, India, was raped by hundreds of individuals over the course of six months and became pregnant during that time.

According to ANI news agency, three people have been arrested in the case as of Sunday, according to the police superintendent.

The child lost her mother two years ago, and her father planned her marriage eight months ago, according to the victim’s complaint.