After being abducted while sleeping, a 7-month-old baby was discovered with injuries to his genitals.

After going missing on Monday, a 7-month-old baby in India was discovered with bleeding wounds on her lips and genitals.

Guntur, a city in the state of Andhra Pradesh, was the scene of the tragedy. The baby girl was asleep outside their house with her mother when she was abducted, according to the authorities. The mother discovered her daughter was missing when she awoke late at night, and the rest of the family began hunting for her. The comatose baby was recovered near some bushes near the house a few hours later, according to The New Indian Express.

The girl was taken to a local hospital right after, where doctors discovered bruises to her face and genitals. The family thought that the baby had been sexually molested by an unknown individual seeking vengeance.

“Anajaiah (the victim’s parents) stated in the complaint that four people came to their house on Monday evening. We are looking into all possibilities,” a senior official, Bhaktavatchala Reddy, was quoted as saying, adding that the infant was being treated at the Guntur Government General Hospital.

The police registered a case and began an investigation after receiving a complaint from the victim’s parents.

Officials from the police department informed The Hans India that they were awaiting the victim’s medical examination report to confirm the rape.

A 9-month-old infant girl was allegedly raped by her neighbor after he brought her to his house under the guise of playing with her.

The incident occurred in the city of Bulandshahr in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The victim’s family discovered the girl in a pool of blood in a neighbor’s house, according to authorities. After sexually assaulting the youngster, the accused escaped. The infant’s family took her to the hospital and called the police. Officials opened an inquiry and began questioning some of the accused’s relatives. The 19-year-old accused’s identify was not publicized at the time.

Despite the country’s tough regulations, crime against women and female infants has been on the rise in recent years.