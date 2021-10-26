After being a ‘no show’ for events owing to catching Covid, Eamonn Holmes apologizes.

After contracting coronavirus, This Morning host Eamonn Holmes apologized to his fans and followers on Twitter.

He is currently self-isolating after testing positive with the virus, and as a result has had to cancel “certain business and personal engagements.”

He stated that he is currently in the middle of his solitary phase.

For fully immunized people, the lateral flow test rule has changed.

On his Twitter account, the 61-year-old wrote: “Covid had finally caught up with me. Thankfully, I’ve been jabbed twice.

“I’m more than halfway through my isolation and am doing well with the symptoms and side effects.

“Unfortunately, I will be unable to attend a number of business and personal gatherings. I only wanted to explain why and express my regrets.” His followers and celebrity pals were quick to sympathize with him and send him well wishes.

A broadcaster, Lizzie Cundy, wrote: “@EamonnHolmes, I’m so sad to hear this. Wishing you a complete and rapid recovery, and sending you my heartfelt love.” A admirer, Sandie, said: “Wishing you a speedy recovery and hoping to see you back to normal as soon as possible. Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx” “Get better soon and well done for having both jabs @EamonnHolmes,” Mark said. Eamonn hasn’t had the best success with his health, as he’s recently suffered from back pain caused by disintegrating discs, making sitting quite uncomfortable for him.

He’s also lately spoken up about his previous battle with shingles.

Last month, the celebrity uploaded a horrific selfie on Instagram, revealing the extent of his injuries, and thanked ITV’s Loose Women for allowing him to speak about it on their show.