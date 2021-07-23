After begging his mother to ‘fix him,’ a 23-year-old man was discovered dead in his home.

After struggling with his mental health and spending nights “sobbing” to his mother and begging her to “save him,” a young man took his own life.

Tom Simm was discovered ‘collapsed and unconscious’ at his house on March 2, this year by family members.

Tom’s mother, Joanne Atherton, told an inquest this week that the 23-year-old had been struggling with his mental health in the weeks leading up to his death.

Mum’s tingly ankle resulted in a life-changing diagnosis.

Tom, a lorry driver from Wigan, started drinking heavily following a breakup, according to Joanne.

According to the MEN, she reportedly told the coroner that he had informed her he “did not want to be here” and had considered suicide.

Tom had been prescribed antidepressants and had taken time off work due of his problems.

“There were times when he sat there sobbing, imploring me to fix him,” Joanne testified at Bolton Coroners Court.

“I’ve spent so much time doubting and wondering what ifs and could I have done more,” Ms Atherton continued.

“He took the decision that he no longer wanted to be in this world.

“I just wish he had the bravery, like so many young men, to open out and talk more about how he was feeling, and I would advise anyone who is struggling to come out and get help.

“He was adored by so many people and will be sorely missed.”

Tom began dating a woman in September 2019 after meeting her at a BBQ the previous month, according to the inquest.

The lady said they moved in together during the first lockdown, but Tom became “very possessive” after that, according to a statement read in court.

They moved in with her family, she said, but they fought frequently, so he went back to live with his mother.

Tom drank “a lot of booze,” the young woman told the inquest, and she noticed he was self-harming.

Tom told her he had cut himself while drunk but didn’t know why when she asked about the wounds on his arm.

In October of last year, the woman said Tom “broke down” and told her he didn’t see any use in living and had considered suicide.

The “Summary comes to an end.”