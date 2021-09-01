After beer shortages in its bars, Wetherspoons apologizes.

Beer shortages have affected Wetherspoons, with customers unable to purchase specific beers at some of its locations due to a supply issue.

Strikes and a lack of delivery drivers are thought to be the causes of the shortages.

“We hate to notify you that we are out of stock of Carling, Coors, and Bud Light,” said the notice, according to one Twitter user. Due to supply challenges, such as a shortage of truck drivers and strike action outside our control.”

“We are having some supply challenges with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available,” a Wetherspoons representative told The Mirror.

“We apologize for any trouble this has caused our consumers. We’re aware that the brewers are working to find a solution.”

As a result, Twitter users mocked the Wetherspoons shortages.

Wetherspoons is one of a number of businesses experiencing supply difficulties as a result of a combination of coronavirus delays and post-Brexit trade constraints.

Following Brexit and before the pandemic, many European and international workers returned home, leaving several industries scrambling to fill positions.

Many workers were forced to self-isolate after being ‘pinged’ by the government’s covid app, which exacerbated the problem.

In June, CEO Tim Martin urged for additional EU employees to be admitted into the UK, citing a shortage of staff in bars and restaurants.

He stated that the UK’s low birth rate is to blame for a labor shortage, citing industry executives who said they have been compelled to work fewer hours.

Retailers are still dealing with a 100,000-strong HGV driver shortage.

Meanwhile, the hospitality industry is having difficulty filling positions. Waiters, chefs, and bartenders all fall within this category.

Due to worker shortages created by the ‘pingdemic,’ high street retailers, restaurants, and pubs such as Greggs, Toby Carvery, and Harvester have all been forced to close their doors.

Nando’s also had to close dozens of locations owing to a lack of food and the need for employees to self-isolate.