After becoming trapped in the mud, a person was transported to the hospital.

After becoming trapped in the mud at a nature reserve, a person was transported to the hospital.

At around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, emergency services were dispatched to Woolston Eyes Nature Reserve in Warrington after receiving a report of a person stuck in the mud.

The situation was attended by four fire engines from Stockton Heath, Penketh, Widnes, and Powey Lane, as well as the North West Ambulance Service.

In a landmark decision, a killer who refused to tell police where he kept his wife’s body was denied parole.

Firefighters began exploring the area before reaching the victim and bringing them to safety using an inflatable raft.

They were subsequently handed over to paramedics for treatment.

“At 11 a.m. firefighters were alerted to reports of a person stuck in mud at Woolston Eyes Nature Reserve,” a spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Crews were dispatched to the spot and began a search of the area upon arrival.

“After locating the individual, personnel used an inflatable raft to reach them and bring them to safety, after which they were handed over to paramedics.”

“Firefighters were held for almost 90 minutes at the scene.”

The Woolston Eyes Reserve is located near Latchford Locks and the Thelwall Viaduct, which spans the M6 between the Mersey and the Manchester Ship Canal.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.