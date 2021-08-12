After becoming trapped in a manure pit, three brothers die of asphyxiation.

Three Ohio brothers died after becoming trapped in a cattle farm’s manure hole and inhaling noxious fumes.

The brothers, Gary, Todd, and Brad Wuebker, all in their 30s, were discovered unconscious on their family farm by rescue crews, according to WKBN-TV.

According to Matt Lefeld, the town fire chief, the brothers were working on a manure pump when they fell into the pit and passed out from the fumes. The victims were transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

According to WREG-TV, two of the brothers died of asphyxiation after a preliminary autopsy.

On livestock farms, manure pits are widely visible, and they are used to hold waste before it is used as fertilizer. According to the Ohio State University Extension, the hole releases a multitude of hazardous chemicals, including hydrogen sulfide, methane, carbon monoxide, and ammonia, which can cause headaches, dizziness, respiratory problems, and even death.

It’s unclear how the brothers ended up in the pit or how long they were there for.

A 2-year-old Minneapolis toddler was lucky to survive after falling into a liquid manure pile in June 2020. Carter Douvier, the toddler, went missing while his parents were at work on the farm and was found shortly inside the pit. Firefighters and rescuers arrived on the scene and helped the toddler to safety.