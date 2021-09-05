After becoming “tired of taking care of” her 6-year-old sister, a teen confesses to killing her.

In Japan, a 17-year-old boy admitted to killing his 6-year-old sister before dumping her body in a children’s playground and claiming she fell off a jungle gym in court.

When she was discovered dead on a playground in the city of Otsu in Shiga Prefecture on Aug. 1, the youngster had many broken ribs and more than 100 bruises on her body, according to Yahoo News.

On August 25, the trial of the child’s sibling, who is accused of killing the 6-year-old, began. The identities of both siblings were kept a secret.

The teen went to a private residence near the Otsu park on Aug. 1 for assistance, claiming, “My sister fell from a jungle gym,” according to Japanese news site Mainichi Shimbun.

According to the publication, a witness who watched the girl slump in the playground overheard the youngster murmuring to himself, “Can they save her?” Will I be held accountable?”

Police were dispatched to the site and assisted the young girl in being transported to the hospital. Shortly after her arrival, she was proclaimed dead.

Her sibling was arrested on charges of inflicting bodily injury resulting in death after an autopsy revealed the youngster had over 100 bruises and many broken ribs. The 6-year-old was allegedly assaulted viciously on her stomach and back, according to authorities.

“I was bored of taking care of my sister,” the youngster allegedly told authorities later, according to the Mainichi Shimbun, quoting investigators.

The case was sent to a family court after being forwarded to the Otsu District Public Prosecutors Office.

The two minors are alleged to have come from a household that had been neglected. Their mother allegedly failed to care for the siblings, forcing them to beg for food on the streets.

On July 20, the girl was questioned by authorities after she harassed bystanders in a store by begging for spare coins.

Police escorted the 6-year-old back to her home, but they discovered that her mother was not present. They left the girl with her brother, who was also under the age of 18.

According to the prefectural government’s child consulting center, the kid had only recently moved home with his mother and sister in April.

The youngster had been residing in an orphanage in Kyoto Prefecture since he was in elementary school due to budgetary concerns.

Meanwhile, a year after her birth, his sister was entrusted to a facility in Osaka Prefecture.

