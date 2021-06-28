After becoming the first Swedish Prime Minister to lose a confidence vote in Parliament, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven resigns.

After losing a confidence vote in parliament last week, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced his resignation and asked house Speaker Andreas Norlen to form a new government rather than schedule an early election, according to the Associated Press.

Lofven has been the leader of the Social Democratic Party since 2014. Despite the fact that the Swedish constitution allows him to organize an early election, Lofven stated that a “snap election is not what is best for Sweden,” and that he would serve as a caretaker until a new government could be formed.

“The speaker will now start working on proposing a prime minister who the Riksdag (the legislature) can tolerate,” Lofven added. “For the time being, the administration will run the country as a caretaker government.”

Norlen, as the only officeholder with the authority to appoint which party leaders can begin negotiations on Lofven’s request, will approach party leaders who may be capable of creating a new government.

Lofven, who leads Sweden’s largest party with 100 of the 349 seats in the Riksdagen, is anticipated to initiate these discussions. His government, a Social Democratic-Green coalition, is a minority government that has passed laws with the help of the small Left Party.

The nationalist Sweden Democrats party, which has been critical of the Social Democratic Party for years, called the no-confidence motion against Lofven, but it was ultimately successful because the Left Party withdrew its support from the government over proposed legislation to address a housing shortage. With 51 abstentions, lawmakers voted 181 to 109 against Lofven.

Sweden’s political situation appears to have reached a stalemate.

The Left Party has returned as an ally for Lofven, but the minor Liberals, who previously supported the Social Democratic-led administration, now prefer a center-right government. Meanwhile, the Conservatives still want Lofven to be prime minister, but they are unwilling to make deals with the Sweden Democrats or the left-leaning Left Party.

The Moderates, Sweden’s second-largest party, wants Ulf Kristersson, the leader of the center-right bloc, to be prime minister.

The last time Sweden held coalition talks was after the 2018 election, which resulted in a hung parliament. It took four months of discussions to reach an agreement on a government.