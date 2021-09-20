After becoming stuck trying to save his dog, a man is caught in a ditch.

After attempting to rescue their dog, a dogwalker became caught in a forest ditch and had to be rescued.

On Friday afternoon, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service received a call about a dog walker in trouble in Sniggery Wood, Little Crosby (September 17).

The fire department received a report at 10.56 a.m., and two fire engines and a search and rescue squad arrived minutes later.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the dogwalker stuck in a ditch surrounded by trees.

The pet owner is thought to have gone into the ditch in a frantic attempt to save their dog, who had become caught, and ended up being stuck as well.

Both the dog and its owner were rescued from the ditch using ladders.

"A dog and its owner were rescued from a ditch by firemen after getting into difficulty," a spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said.

“On Friday, September 17, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service was dispatched to Sniggery Wood, Little Crosby.

“Crews were dispatched at 10.56 a.m. and arrived at 11.04 a.m.

“Two fire engines and a search and rescue squad were dispatched.

“When rescuers arrived, they discovered a person stranded in a ditch in the woods.

It’s thought they went into the ditch to save their dog, which had become stuck.

"Using a ladder, both the dog and its owner were retrieved from the ditch. They were both unhurt.

"At 12:05 p.m., crews left the scene."