After becoming stuck in Georgia power lines for hours, the pilot was rescued.

On Thursday, the pilot of a small plane narrowly avoided a collision in Georgia after being entangled in electrical lines and being left dangling for two hours before being safely retrieved.

According to WJXT, a Georgia television news station, the pilot was left dangling approximately 25 feet above the earth after his plane became trapped.

According to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office, local officials responded to a report of a jet accident shortly after 10 a.m. The event happened “approximately a mile south of the Waycross-Ware County Airport,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The pilot was retrieved from the jet and was “responsive,” according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office explained the reason for the delay in releasing the pilot in a Facebook post. According to the sheriff’s office, “Emergency crews have now been able to extract him from the plane and completely give help due to first needing to secure the power before rescue attempts can proceed.”

The plane was flying from Ormond Beach, Florida, to the adjacent Waycross airport, according to WJXT.

Crews from Georgia Power used a bucket truck to rescue the pilot, lowering him to the ground in a harness while using excavators to stabilize the plane, according to video broadcast by WJXT.

Sharon Oglesby, who recorded the rescue, told WJXT, “You could see him fighting to hold his body up because he’s been there a couple hours I know.” “You could tell he was fatigued and exhausted, and all I could think was, ‘God give him the strength to get out of there.’”

The pilot was rushed to the hospital with a cut on his forehead, according to WJXT, but he was aware after the incident.

Jonathan Daniell, director of the Ware County Emergency Management Agency, told WJXT, “He understood where he was at, where he was from.” “He’s basically stuck in a situation where he can’t get down.”

The small plane, which is white with a checkered black and red pattern on its wings, is shown facing down nose-first in the power lines on video of the rescue.

The plane was described as a “single-engine Marquart 5” by the Federal Aviation Administration in a statement to This website.

