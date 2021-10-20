After becoming stuck in a wood chipper, a man died.

According to officials, a man died after his jacket became locked within a wood chipper in Michigan.

At around 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday, officers said the 48-year-old male was working as part of a three-person team in Champlain Circle near Middlebelt and Lone Pine roads.

Deputy Chief Curt Lawson of the West Bloomfield Police Department told Fox 2 Detroit: “We received a 911 call from someone reporting that his coworker had been discovered within a wood chipper.

“They were able to give first aid to the person who was aware at the time.”

“Every indication at this moment is that his jacket may have been hooked on a limb that was being fed into the wood chipper,” Deputy Chief Lawson later stated.

Shortly after the event, paramedics rushed to the scene and treated the man for his injuries, but he died en route to the hospital.

At this point, it is unclear whether the equipment the crew was utilizing malfunctioned while in use.

The victim’s employer’s name has not been published, but police say he was working as part of a crew at a private residence.

It was difficult for officers to work on cases where someone had sustained such significant injuries, according to Deputy Chief Lawson.

In an interview with Fox 2 Detroit, he added: “It’s something you can’t prepare for, and as you know, we have a peer support network here for those officers.

“We have individuals with whom they may speak. We also discuss that incident because we must ensure that the mental health of our personnel is a top priority for us.” Deputy Chief Lawson also expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and coworkers.

“Our thoughts go out to the personnel on the site, as well as the victim’s family,” he said.

A separate investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA).

MOSHA and the West Bloomfield Police Department have been asked for comment by the Washington Newsday.

People should push debris into the chipper with a long branch, pole, or broomstick, according to Chippers Direct, which sells several wood chippers. The user avoids going too close to the blades by doing so. This is a condensed version of the information.