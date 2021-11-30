After becoming stuck in a machine, a 5-foot-long snake undergoes rare surgery.

After becoming entangled in a large machine during heavy rains in India, a five-foot-long snake underwent an unusual surgery.

The incident occurred in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in the southern state of India. According to reports in the local media, the lizard was hiding in a bush when it became trapped in a machine, which injured its body. The type of machine that injured the snake remained unknown.

The Guindy Forest Department has been on the watch for snakes as numerous sections of Chennai have been flooded due to heavy rainfall. The snake was spotted fighting for its life and rescued by a team from the department. The rescue was made possible thanks to quick involvement by forest physicians and the Guindy Forest Department, according to News 18.

The snake was brought to the Guindy Forest Hospital, where a forest veterinarian indicated surgery was required to repair the reptile’s burst intestine.

The snake was subsequently anesthetized, and the operation took roughly 45 minutes, according to India Times.

The snake was kept in a glass container, according to authorities, and its physical status was being checked. The forest service plans to release it back into the wild after it has recovered.

This isn’t the first time a creature has had life-saving surgery.

CBC reported last week that surgeons at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown, Canada, attempted to repair a bald eagle’s spine. On Oct. 26, the eagle was brought to the facility and was unable to stand. A spinal cord injury was suspected by veterinarians, which was later confirmed by diagnostic imaging. At the time, Lara Cusack, a senior physician in the wildlife department, stated, “There’s one specific spot on the spine that’s really frequent for huge birds like this to break.” “He was able to use his rear legs in terms of trying to grip us with his talons and pulling his legs back, but he couldn’t walk or stand up.” In canines, spinal procedures are common, but in birds, they are uncommon.