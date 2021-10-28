After becoming stuck in a baby swing, an elk must have his antlers removed.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials released a juvenile bull elk wandering about with a child’s swing caught in its antlers Monday morning, and its “non-typical antlers” were removed.

The elk had the child’s swing on it for at least three days, according to Jason Clay, public relations officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region. The elk was originally reported to officials on October 23.

Officials plucked the elk’s antlers for two main reasons, he added.

“For the wildlife officer’s protection as he tried to remove the animal from the child’s swing, as well as to dissuade a hunter from taking the animal because it is hunting season,” Clay explained.

Hunters should avoid harvesting this elk, he continued, because the animal’s flesh should not be consumed for two weeks after it was tranquilized.

“We don’t want any harvested animal’s flesh to go to waste if it was taken during a hunting season and then not consumed,” Clay explained.

He also stated that the elk may have awoken at any moment throughout the treatment after being drugged. The safest option was to remove the antlers due to the elk’s great size and the risk of significant injury to a wildlife officer.

Clay claims that removing the antlers has no negative impact on the animal. Elk shed their antlers every year and grow a fresh set the next year.

“Non-typical antlers” occur for a variety of reasons. Clay mentioned that one of the most prevalent reasons is when the buck or bull destroys the pedicle or base where the antlers grow.

“It usually happens when the animal is young or shortly after it sheds its antlers in the spring,” he explained. “Every year, if a buck or bull’s pedicle is injured, the animal will have non-typical antlers.” It can also happen to elk in the “velvet stage” of their antlers. The velvet covers the developing tough antler, but if it is destroyed, the bull or buck will produce non-typical antler that season, according to Clay. They’ll be able see if the velvet is undamaged when the elk sheds its antlers. This is a condensed version of the information.