After becoming radioactive, a 6-year-old girl is forbidden from hugging her family.

After undergoing cancer treatment, a six-year-old girl was left radioactive and had to be separated from her brother for over a month.

Poppy Bailey was given a groundbreaking medicine to eradicate uncommon neuroblastoma cells in her body.

However, the clinical trial’s side effects rendered her radioactive, preventing her from hugging her parents, grandparents, or 18-month-old brother Oscar.

Poppy, who is infatuated with Disney princesses, became Oscar’s big sister in April 2020, right around the time she began to experience leg problems.

She began to feel weary, lose her appetite, and became clingy and melancholy at the age of four, which her parents initially attributed to her being concerned over not seeing her schoolfriends due to Covid-19.

Poppy was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer, after a trip to her local hospital, where an X-ray revealed a big tumor wrapped around her heart and pushing against one of her lungs.

Poppy, from Milton Keynes, began treatment right away and valiantly through 13 rounds of chemotherapy at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, with side effects including hair and hearing loss, nausea, and muscle damage.

Her doctors chose to enroll her in the MiNivAN (corr) clinical study at University College London Hospital when her body showed no symptoms of responding to chemo. She had rounds of high-dose radiation.

Poppy was given 131-I, a radioactive iodine-based medication that targets neuroblastoma cells.

She spent two weeks in the hospital after her first dose in March this year before being permitted to remain with her grandparents away from her brother.

She was forced to stay in hospital for another fortnight after receiving a second dose before being released to her grandparents.

Claire and Ross Bailey of Milton Keynes had to take turns sleeping in the same room as Poppy.

“It was incredibly hard being apart from her like that,” Claire added.

“She was allowed to go home for a few days after the initial treatment, but they checked her levels and she was still radioactive.”

