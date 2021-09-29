After becoming impaled on a stick while chasing a bird, a dog manages to escape death.

After his Lurcher cross were impaled on one and luckily escaped death by centimetres, a dog owner is alerting people about the hazards sticks bring to canines.

Jinnie, four, was chasing a bird in her garden when she bounded through a bush and was impaled on a six-inch-long stick that penetrated her chest and almost missed her heart.

After the jagged branch stabbed her side, the dog was in excruciating pain.

Although she was saved thanks to emergency surgery, her owner, John Enright, is warning dog owners about the hazards of sticks.

“She came in and laid down on her bed a few minutes later, and we saw this rod hanging out of her breast cavity,” John, 60, added. It looked like one of her ribs had popped out at first.

“We went back to the garden later and observed where we believe she propelled herself into a shattered low-hanging branch.

“She trembled a little and appeared to be in a state of shock. The wound, which was about two or three inches across, was bleeding profusely.

“For a brief while, I considered reaching down and pulling the stick out, as the end we could see appeared to be extremely smooth. But I realized that wasn’t the correct move, and I needed help right away.”

Jinnie was transported to the Vets Now Clinic in Reading by her vehicle leasing supervisor John, of High Wycombe, where she underwent emergency surgery.

“We examined Jinnie closely, and it became evident that the stick injury required cautious inspection because there was a potential of penetration into the thorax,” said senior vet Paul Salmon.

“While we could feel the end of the stick on the surface, we didn’t know how severe the harm was beneath the skin.

“We put Jinnie to sleep, gave her pain medicine and fluids, and then began the difficult task of searching for splinters, removing the stick, and cleaning and healing her wounds.”

Jinnie has miraculously recovered, and relieved owner John has decided to join the ‘Ditch the Stick’ movement. Despite the fact that Jinnie’s death was caused by a strange accident involving a branch from a bush, many dogs get injured by objects thrown at them.

