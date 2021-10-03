After becoming grey, a ten-week-old baby was brought to the hospital.

A baby girl has returned home after surviving sepsis and bronchiolitis after being delivered prematurely.

On July 7, Adam Weighell and his partner Gemma welcomed their baby girl Ruby, who was born 10 weeks early.

When the now 12-week-old baby arrived, she weighed only three pounds and three ounces and was taken to Liverpool Women’s Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Dad Ruby was doing “brilliantly,” according to Adam, until she developed sepsis at the age of five weeks.

“Ruby weighed three pounds, three ounces when she arrived, and she had quite a good weight for her gestation,” Adam told The Washington Newsday.

“She was transported to Liverpool Women’s Hospital’s intensive care unit and fared well, in fact, she did magnificently.

“Our kid was delivered six weeks early, so we knew some of the personnel and recognized some of the faces in the newborn section.

“Right from the start, they were great and incredibly reassuring.

“Ruby thrived exceptionally well in the Women’s Hospital’s care and was in excellent health.

“Unfortunately, she developed sepsis about five weeks in and had to return to critical care after being moved to low dependency.

“So we had a few difficult days, and while she was fairly ill, she was extremely brave, and the women’s hospital was fantastic in its response to the sepsis,” says the author.

Ruby had the “best therapy” and “grew slowly” for the next 56 days, according to Adam, but the family was able to bring her home in early September.

Ruby, on the other hand, had bronchiolitis due to the respiratory syncytial virus a few days later (RSV).

“She wasn’t taking her feeds and was battling to breathe,” Adam told The Washington Newsday.

“Her breathing was so terrible when she went to intensive care, she was really struggling, she was grey, and it wasn’t a good sight.

“We had experience with it because our little guy had RSV when he was a tiny baby, and it can be extremely unpleasant in premature babies,” says the mother.

“We knew we needed to get her to Alder Hey as soon as possible, and she was accepted quickly.”

