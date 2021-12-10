After becoming famous, our biggest celebrities moved to the suburbs.

No matter where you go in the world, if you were born and raised in Liverpool, the city will always be your home.

Whether it’s to school or work, many Scousers find themselves drawn back to their hometown.

Who can blame us, after all? Liverpool is a city with a little bit of everything.

This pull back to Liverpool is as strong for our local celebrities as it is for the rest of us, with many superstars opting to stay close to home after they achieve renown.

Some of our region’s most well-known celebrities have opted to remain on Merseyside, preferring the comforts of home and raising their family in the place they adore.

Others, on the other hand, choose to settle down somewhere else, whether it’s to be closer to filming locations or to be with their other half.

Many celebrities have sought out a slower pace of life in towns and villages far from home due to their hard careers and busy schedules.

Some of them have settled in the sought-after Cheshire villages, which are dotted with footballers’ houses and luxury paddocks.

Others have relocated to sleepy areas in the south since striking it big, where they can enjoy the peace and quiet.

And the biggest people to ever come out of our city have used their celebrity and riches to purchase luxurious houses all over the world.

We looked at the homes of some of our region’s most well-known celebrities.

It’s fair to say that house hunting for these well-known names involves a considerably different budget than for the rest of us, whether it’s in one of Merseyside’s most coveted neighborhoods or elsewhere in the world.

Ibstock, Leicestershire’s Stephen Graham

Stephen and his family live in Ibstock, Leicestershire, a small old coal-mining village three miles south of Coalville.

Stephen and his family live in Ibstock, Leicestershire, a small old coal-mining village three miles south of Coalville.

In a September interview with the Leicester Mercury, he stated he had lived in the village for eight years, first with his mother-in-law, Sue, and later in a new house on the outskirts.