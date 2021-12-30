After becoming enraged about a ‘really disgusting’ Secret Santa gift, a woman was instructed to ‘get over herself.’

An office colleague has expressed her displeasure over a “really disgusting” Secret Santa gift.

Many organizations have a long-standing custom of putting all employees’ names in a hat for Secret Santa. Each member of staff then draws a name from the hat and purchases a gift for that person. It’s supposed to be kept a secret so no one knows who bought what.

However, after getting a “very awful” adult coloring book as a Secret Santa present, one woman was “extremely insulted.”

Customers at Home Bargains appreciate the £28 bedding, saying it “looks better than Ted Baker.” She sought assistance on Mumnet’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable forum.

She expressed her concerns about the coloring book being “misogynistic” in a post titled “Actually insulting Secret Santa Gift?” and shared a snapshot of a page from the book that contains a “sexual slur.”

“I’ve always avoided Secret Santa arrangements as much as possible thanks in no little part to threads on here,” she wrote. This year, some new members of the tiny team I work in, in a professional setting, suggested we hold one amongst ourselves, and I agreed to avoid appearing sour.

“I was given an adult coloring book and some felt tips as a gift. I must confess that this was disappointing in and of itself because I was never caught up in the fad and am a little unhappy that one of my coworkers has inferred that I am an adult colorer, but that’s beside the point.

“My actual concern is that it’s an adult coloring book called ‘Go F**k Yourself I’m Coloring,’ which contains 50 swear words to color away your rage. Which should be OK because I prefer a strong swear and work in a stressful environment, but I actually looked at it fully today and a lot of the phrases to color are very, really terrible misogynistic, sexual slurs and terminology that I connect with pornography, not cursing.” “I was truly outraged that someone felt this was an appropriate gift for a fifty-year-old female colleague in a professional setting,” she continued. “I’m undecided about whether or not I should.” “The summary comes to an end.”