After becoming ‘agitated’ during an argument, a dog mauls a baby to death.

During a dog attack on Westmoreland Street in Akron, Ohio, a 16-month-old girl was killed.

Lieutenant Michael Miller, an Akron Police spokeswoman who was contacted by This website for an update, verified the infant girl died on October 3 from her wounds.

He also stated that at least one dog assaulted the infant.

At around 10.30 a.m., the incident is thought to have occurred at a home in the Firestone Park neighborhood.

According to reports, authorities arrived at the home to find a 16-month-old girl gravely damaged.

The victim was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she died, according to Lieutenant Miller.

The case’s investigators believe there was a quarrel between two adults on the site.

The guy and woman who were involved in the alleged altercation are not thought to be the girl’s biological parents.

During the argument, at least one of the dogs in the house—pit bulls, according to Akron police—“became agitated,” before savaging the child.

Miller stated the Summit County Medical Examiner would conduct an autopsy on the victim, whose name has yet to be given to the public.

While the inquiry into the girl’s murder continues, city animal control is believed to have taken the dogs from the area.

According to DogsBite.org, there were 46 dog bite-related fatalities in the United States in 2020, two fewer than the previous year.

“Despite being regulated in Military Housing areas and over 900 U.S. localities, pit bulls accounted to 72 percent (33) of these deaths,” according to a statement on the site. Pit bulls make up roughly 6.2 percent of the entire dog population in the United States.”

In the year 2020, at least ten different canine breeds are thought to have contributed to human fatalities.

The American bully-mix (Shorty bull), Belgian malinois, bull terrier, cane corso, and Labrador retriever are thought to be among them.

