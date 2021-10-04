After becoming agitated during a domestic altercation, a pet dog mauls a 16-month-old baby to death.

According to police, a little girl in Ohio was mauled to death by a pet dog at her home after the dog became angry following a disagreement between two adults.

On Sunday morning in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood, a 16-month-old daughter was assaulted by one of the family’s two pit dogs.

According to Cleveland.com, emergency responders took the seriously injured kid to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she eventually died from her injuries, according to Akron police spokesperson Lt. Michael Miller.

An early inquiry found that the child’s house had been the scene of an incident just before the youngster was mauled by the dog.

The authorities then discovered that the fight took place at the house between a 20-year-old male and a female who were not the child’s parents. During the event, the dogs became angry, and one of them mauled the kid, according to the police.

According to WKYC, the Akron Police Department said in a statement, “Our greatest thoughts and condolences go out to the family and everyone impacted by this terribly terrible tragedy.”

An autopsy was performed on the girl’s body. The inquiry is still underway, and the toddler has not been officially named, according to the police.

The pit bulls were removed from the property by animal control after the event.

A mother in Oregon was mauled to death by a pit bull mix dog at her home last month, while her two children watched. The woman was violently assaulted by the dog until it was taken from her by a neighbor when one of the children cried for aid. The dog had a history of aggressiveness, according to reports, and was eventually shot and killed by a responding officer.