After beating out Sami Hyypia and Jerzy Dudek in a fan vote, a mural of Steven Gerrard was unveiled outside Anfield.

Steven Gerrard was chosen by thousands of Liverpool supporters to appear in the city’s next mural, and the breathtaking artwork is now complete.

The mural, which can be found on the wall of The Sandon Complex, where the football club was founded in 1892, depicts Gerrard celebrating one of his 186 goals for the club.

The mural’s topic was chosen by Reds fans from a list of five club legends: Bob Paisley, Sami Hyypia, Robbie Fowler, Jerzy Dudek, and Steven Gerrard.

Sportening, a new social sports app for fans, asked people to vote for their favorite player, and Gerrard received 28,000 votes, well over half of the total.

The artwork was assigned to John Culshaw, who already has a number of pieces across the city, and it was completed this week, meaning fans attending next week’s Champions League group stage meeting with Milan will be able to see the finished product near Anfield.

“While all five legends are deserving winners, there can only be one mural. The Liverpool Football Club fans have spoken, and Steven Gerrard has been voted the winner!” Culshaw, the piece’s creator, stated.

“I’ve loved being a part of this process and seeing the finished product on The Sandon Complex.

“This mural joins a slew of others across town that pay tribute to the club’s best players.”

“Steven Gerrard is an LFC icon, there’s no mistake about it,” Kate Stewart, owner of The Sandon Pub and Complex, added.

“It’s incredible to see John’s mural on The Sandon Complex, and I’m thrilled that Sportening put this together and asked us to be a part of it.

“The Sandon will always be the birthplace of LFC, and having a true Scouse and LFC legend like Stevie G alongside us is completely fitting.”

Ivan Klaric, the founder of Sportening, said: “We have greatly loved providing Liverpool FC fans the opportunity to vote and select their deserving winner.”

“The Sandon Complex’s new Steven Gerrard mural looks wonderful, and we can’t thank John Culshaw enough for creating this incredible piece of artwork.”

