After Bayern Munich’s 5-0 defeat, Liverpool fans compare Ibrahima Konate to him.

Just days after Ibrahima Konate’s performance in Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Manchester United, the defender’s arrival was given still another reason to rejoice.

When he stood up alongside Virgil van Dijk against Liverpool’s North West rivals, the 22-year-old was just making his second league start, but he looked at ease in the heart of the defence.

Though Jurgen Klopp has taken his time integrating Konate into the team – following in the footsteps of Andy Robertson and Fabinho – the centre-back has impressed when on the field.

Konate forged a rapport with current Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano while at RB Leipzig, and Liverpool fans were keen to point out that they had recruited the perfect man when Bayern suffered a severe defeat in the DFB-Pokal.

The 5-0 hammering of Bayern Munich by Borussia Monchengladbach stunned the football world, despite the Bundesliga champions fielding their first-choice lineup.

Bayern suffered their worst defeat since 1978 as a goal from Kouadio Kone was followed by braces from Ramy Bensebaini and Breel Embolo.

On 55 minutes, Upamecano was replaced after allowing the ball to bounce over his head before Embolo sprinted through to score the game’s fourth goal.

Bayern Munich attempted to activate Konate’s release clause in February, which stood at a similar price to the Liverpool defender, after the two built a well-respected relationship in the Bundesliga.

The importance of Konate’s contribution in keeping Liverpool’s clean sheet at Old Trafford was recognized by assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who called his management of United’s attack “a tremendous praise.”

“It’s not easy to control the speed of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes’ speed of mind, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s speed of mind and lethalness in the box,” Lijnders added.

“So we controlled it together with Robbo, Trent, and Virg by keeping them away from the goal for long periods of time, pushing up as high as possible, and keeping them away from the goal for long periods of time.”

“That’s why I want to give a big shout-out to our last line and how we handled the speed and moves; it was absolutely top-notch, as you can see Ibou.”

“The summary comes to an end.”