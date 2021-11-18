After battling cancer, Roxy is anxiously looking for a retirement home.

An aging dog who has recently recovered from mammary cancer is looking for a retirement home where she can spend her golden years.

Roxy was surrendered to Freshfields Animal Rescue Centre in Liverpool in September after her owners were unable to provide her with the care she required.

When the 10-year-old dog, a lakeland terrier crossed with a patterdale, arrived at the rescue, she needed immediate skin care.

The seriousness of her issue was only discovered after she saw an on-site veterinarian.

Roxy’s skin problems were caused by untreated allergies, but she is now seeing “tremendous changes” thanks to steroids, antibiotics, and medicath baths.

Roxy’s bad luck didn’t end there, either.

“Staff had detected a little tumor on her abdomen when she came, which expanded fast after a few weeks with us,” a Freshfields Animal Rescue Centre representative stated.

“Roxy went back to the vet, and it was decided that the lump needed to be removed as soon as possible, and the results revealed that the tumor was breast cancer.

“Fortunately, it did not spread to any tissue and the vet was able to remove it entirely, but there is a chance it will return.”

Despite having to go through so many treatments in such a short period of time, the team says she has shown to be such a character with a wonderful personality.

She’s been described as a “typical Terrier” that enjoys cuddling, scratching, and playing with her toys.

The representative continued, ” “Her antics make the employees laugh all the time, and you’d never guess she’s a teenager.

“She currently resides in our office, and she enjoys having someone to bring her tennis balls to on a regular basis.

“As much as we enjoy having Roxy around, we would prefer that she find a family that can provide her with a dedicated and loving retirement home.”

Roxy would prefer to live in a household where she can be the only pet because she is afraid of dogs. As a result, any potential owners must be self-assured and know how to deal with this on walks.

