After barging into his ex-house, wife’s a man is accused of raping his 2-year-old daughter.

A guy has been charged after reportedly barging into his ex-home wife’s and rapping their two-year-old daughter in a horrifying event.

The horrible act was recorded in Haryana, a state in northern India. Despite the fact that the claimed crime occurred on August 28, the victim’s mother approached police on Tuesday, according to The Times Of India.

According to reports, both the victim’s mother and the accused are from Bihar, a nearby state. With their newborn baby, the couple moved to Haryana two years ago. Their marriage, however, terminated soon when they began to fight frequently. The wife divorced him in August 2021 and married another man. The accused, on the other hand, continued to torment her.

The mother and her child were inside their leased flat on Aug. 28 when the accused barged in. When the incident occurred, the two were alone in the apartment.

The woman was physically overpowered by the accused before he pushed her outside the flat and locked himself inside. Despite the woman’s repeated knocks, the man refused to let her in.

The woman claimed that after some minutes, the male opened the door. “After a while, he unlocked the door and threatened to murder me if I told anyone. The mom claimed that her daughter was weeping, lying on the floor, and bleeding from her private parts.

The distraught mother immediately dialed a family in Delhi and told them about the situation. After the initial shock had worn off, they decided to confront the man with the police. She filed a complaint on Aug. 30 with her cousin and husband.

A rape and intimidation case was filed against the accused on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether the individual has been arrested or not.

A 7-year-old child was allegedly raped by her 62-year-old grandfather, uncle, and teenage cousin in a similar instance reported recently in India. The youngster, who lived with her mother, went to her grandfather’s house after he paid them a visit last week, according to police. The mother was then persuaded by the old man to send the child with him for a few days. He vowed to look after her, but then proceeded to rape her. Despite her attempts to seek help from her family, she was assaulted by her 42-year-old uncle and 17-year-old cousin.