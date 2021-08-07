After Barcelona’s exit, Everton’s Lucas Digne delivered a sweet message to Lionel Messi.

After Lionel Messi’s Barcelona exit was confirmed, Lucas Digne took to social media to offer a heartwarming message to his former teammate.

On Thursday, the Catalan club claimed that they had reached a deal with the 34-year-old that would have allowed him to remain at the Nou Camp.

Barca stated that they were unable to keep Messi due to the salary cap imposed by La Liga, and that they were releasing him, alerting clubs around the world.

After failing to reach an agreement on a new contract before his old contract expired on June 30, Messi became a free agent on July 1.

Digne joined Everton in the summer of 2018 after two years at Barcelona, where he played alongside Lionel Messi.

On Friday night, the Frenchman took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the opportunity to play with the Argentine for the Catalan heavyweights.

“I was fortunate enough to play by your side, it was nothing short of a dream, and it was a pleasure to play with this shirt by your side,” he wrote. I wish you well in your new endeavor.”

Barca president Joan Laporta said of Messi’s departure at a press conference on Friday: “An investment of that magnitude with Messi’s contract was dangerous.”

“All of us on the board of directors wanted to take such chances, but once we realized the true state of the club following the audit, we realized we would have put the club in grave danger.

“The pay mass has a lot to do with it – there’s no room for error following a disastrous scenario caused entirely by the last board of administrators.

“If we terminate present contracts, it comes with its own set of risks, and the only way to get that salary margin right now is to accept an operation that we don’t believe is in Barca’s best interests. We can go into more depth, but it’s an operation that puts the club’s future in jeopardy.

“We realize that, and I’d like to convey that at the end of this introduction.”

“The summary comes to an end.”