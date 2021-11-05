After backlash, the University of Florida will allow professors to testify in a lawsuit.

According to the Associated Press, the University of Florida said Friday that three professors will be allowed to testify in a lawsuit against a state legislation that opponents claim restricts voting rights.

The move reverses a previous stance that prohibited Dan Smith, Michael McDonald, and Sharon Austin from delivering expert evidence because doing so would place the institution at odds with Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration, which endorsed the bill.

According to the Associated Press, University of Florida President Kent Fuchs requested in a letter to the university on Friday that the school office that approves outside work for professors overturn its earlier rejections of the teachers’ requests. Fuchs stipulated that the professors must participate in the case on their own time and not use any of the university’s resources.

The school’s original reluctance to allow the academics to testify generated outrage and legal action from the faculty union. According to the Associated Press, the union advised school benefactors to stop giving for the time being and begged artists and intellectuals to refuse any invites to the campus until the institution maintained the professors’ free speech rights.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Allowing them to testify would be “an attack on all of us,” according to Paul Ortiz, a history professor and president of the University of Florida’s union chapter.

The institution was also asked by the union to apologize, express its support for voting rights, and proclaim that the university’s mission is for the public good.

In a statement to the campus community earlier this week, Fuchs and Provost Joe Glover stated that the university will immediately create a task force “to assess the university’s conflict of interest policy and examine it for consistency and faithfulness.”

The Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools announced this week that it will probe the university’s previous decision to bar the academics from testifying.

The president of the University of Florida reports to the board of trustees, which consists of six members appointed by the governor and five members appointed by the board of governors of the state university system. The board of governors, meanwhile, is made up of 17 members, 14 of whom are selected by the state of Florida.