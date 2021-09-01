After backlash, Sweetgreen’s CEO removes a post that suggested healthy foods could prevent COVID.

Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman has removed a post saying that healthy food could save Americans from the COVID-19 pandemic’s “underlying problem,” which he believes is the “underlying problem.”

In a Tuesday LinkedIn post, Neman discussed the current coronavirus problem in the United States and advocated for “health mandates,” which he compared to vaccine and face mask laws in cities and businesses around the country.

Obese and overweight people account for 78 percent of COVID hospitalizations, according to Neman. “Has there been an underlying problem to which we haven’t paid enough attention?” Is there a different way to approach ‘healthcare’ by addressing the fundamental cause?”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discovered that 27.8% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 between March and December 2020 were overweight, and 50.2 percent were obese, according to a study.

While the majority of persons who have been hospitalized or died as a result of COVID-19 had comorbidities such as obesity, the dissemination of the newest Delta form has caused serious sickness in younger and healthier people as well.

The majority of doctors believe that unvaccinated individuals are to blame for the current spike in hospitalizations across the United States.

While Neman is inoculated and encourages others to get vaccinated, he believes that “no vaccination nor mask will save us” now that “COVID is here to stay for the foreseeable future.”

He wrote that shifting our attention away from infection prevention and toward “overall wellness” would be our “best bet.”

“What if we concentrated on the ROOT CAUSE [of COVID-19]and used this pandemic to catalyze the creation of a healthy future?” The CEO inquired.

“We were quick to implement Mask and Vaccine Mandates, but there has been no discussion about HEALTH MANDATES,” he continued.

Neman was a co-founder of Sweetgreen, a salad business based in Washington, D.C., that is valued at about $2 billion and sells salads for $10 to $15. Currently, the company has over 100 locations throughout 12 states.

“Clearly, we have no objection to government intervention in our daily lives in the name of ‘health,’ but we are causing more issues than we are solving,” Neman wrote.

“What if we made the food that is making us sick illegal?” he continued. What if we did? This is a condensed version of the information.