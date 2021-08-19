After backlash, a biographer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claims that the book is not an attack on the Queen.

Following a reaction, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unofficial biographer claims that the couple’s alleged problems are with the “royal institution,” not Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Finding Freedom, Elizabeth’s famous “recollections may differ” remark to the Oprah Winfrey interview “did not go unnoticed” by Meghan and Harry.

“Months later, little accountability has been taken,” a friend of Meghan is quoted as adding.

The disclosures are contained in a new epilogue to the book’s re-released paperback edition, which sparked outrage when it was first published last summer.

And, after an excerpt from Finding Freedom’s new material was published in People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were once again the subject of indignation in the British press this morning.

The top page of The Sun the day after the House of Commons considered the fall of Afghanistan reads, “Blame of Thrones.”

Quotes from Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s book are described as a “swipe at the Queen.”

Scobie, on the other hand, moved to Twitter to refute the interpretation, claiming that their source was referring to the “royal institution.”

Back at the rodeo, the words are being twisted once more.

The statements made by a SOURCE (which some outlets have purposely overlooked) were concerning the royal institution’s lack of ownership as a whole. There is no “assault” on the Queen in the entire novel.

— August 19, 2021, Omid Scobie (@scobie)

This is the top page of the Sun today, following their disastrous leadership debacle and dismal day in Parliament. Journalism has failed miserably. pic.twitter.com/Fza3O8XEsT #dontbuythesun

August 19, 2021 — pjmeade (@pjmeade)

“Back at this rodeo, and words are being distorted again, predictably,” he wrote.

“The statements made by a SOURCE (which some journalists have purposely overlooked) were concerning the royal institution’s lack of ownership as a whole. There is no such thing as a ‘assault’ on the Queen in the book.”

“Those three lines, ‘recollections may vary,’ did not go unnoticed by the couple, who were ‘not shocked,’ according to a close source, that full ownership was not taken.”

The book goes on to say, “A friend of Meghan’s added: ‘

Months later, there has been little accountability. What are your options for moving forward? This is a condensed version of the information.