After attending an anti-vaccine rally, 7 doctors contract COVID-19.

COVID-19 has been detected in seven doctors who attended an anti-vaccine rally earlier this month.

Dr. Bruce Boros, a 71-year-old cardiologist and anti-vaccine activist, was one of seven doctors who attended Dr. John Littell’s “Florida COVID Summit” on Nov. 6. Attendees at the conference debated a variety of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, including natural immunity and ivermectin.

According to The Daily Beast, Dr. Boros announced at the end of the summit, “My wife and I have been on ivermectin for 16 months.” “I’ve never felt better in my entire life.” Boros became ill with COVID-19 two days after the event. Six additional doctors who attended the event were also found to be infected with the new coronavirus. However, the conference’s lead organizer, Littell, disputed suggestions that the gathering — which drew about 900 people — was a “super-spreader event.” “I believe they acquired it from New York or Michigan or wherever they were from,” he told the Beast, adding that Boros has responded favorably to ivermectin treatment.

Despite his comments, insiders told the publication that Boros was severely ill at his Key West residence. The sources were not named by The Beast.

External parasites and parasitic worms in large animals, such as horses and cows, are treated with ivermectin. Ivermectin is generally used to treat parasites and head lice in humans.

Ivermectin has been promoted as a cure for COVID-19, although health professionals and the FDA have warned against it. Ivermectin was not found to be useful in treating COVID-19 in several investigations.

Prior to the event, Boros touted ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment that was “being used all over the world.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical advisor and the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, was also labelled a “fake” in the same article by the 71-year-old cardiologist. Boros stated he only wanted to “assist patients” and prevent COVID-19 deaths during an interview with Keys Weekly about his remarks concerning Fauci.

“He’s never mentioned any other drugs that doctors in other countries are having success with, such as Ivermectin, which has been around for 40 years, only costs $4 per pill, and is used to treat pinworms, lice, and scabies in children,” he said, adding, “It breaks my heart that a town like this has made something so political and hateful.”