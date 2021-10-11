After attempting to trample patrons on the sidewalk, an enraged driver was fatally injured.

After being thrown out of a shop, a California motorist attempted to ram his vehicle into people on a busy sidewalk, but was killed by patrons, according to authorities.

According to the Daily Breeze, the chaos began after the driver, Melguin Lopez Santos, 40, of Los Angeles, was ordered to leave a shop on Hawthorne Boulevard on Saturday for “causing a nuisance.”

According to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Santos got into an argument with another individual after leaving the business and then got into his pickup.

According to authorities, the man purposefully drove his truck onto a sidewalk, colliding with a group of customers before crashing into a tree.

According to the report, Hawthorne police received a call concerning the man’s erratic driving about 12.10 a.m.

Santos pulled down on the gas pedal and slammed into the corners of a nearby building as patrons sought to remove him out of the driver’s seat. People were able to pull the man out of the car after the second crash, and a struggle began. The incident lasted until cops arrived, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Daily Breeze.

Officers arrived to find the man unconscious on the ground, suffering from blunt-force damage. According to the New York Post, he died on the spot.

The incident was captured on blurry security tape, which officers were able to recover. According to authorities, the altercation took place partially behind the truck and out of view of the camera.

“You could see there was a battle going on,” Reynaga told the Daily Breeze, “but you couldn’t determine who was doing what.”

People who were involved in the brawl were interviewed and freed pending the results of the coroner’s autopsy.

It’s unknown how many people were on the scene when authorities arrived, and how many of them escaped.

Because the two crashes “weren’t that devastating,” police are awaiting the autopsy results to identify the cause of death or if Santos suffered from a medical condition during the battle.

A Minnesota man was arrested in August for speeding and smashing an SUV while inebriated. Three people were hurt in the crash, including the suspect’s 1-year-old child.