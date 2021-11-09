After attempting to stop their relationship, a former Florida correctional officer allegedly kills his boyfriend.

According to authorities, Atoya Holmes, 48, was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Verdell Goins in Miami Gardens on Sunday. According to WTVJ, the incident occurred after Goins, who had been dating Holmes for several years, attempted to stop their relationship.

When police arrived at the scene of the incident near Northwest 197th Lane and Northwest 29th Court, they discovered Goins in the driver’s seat of his Jaguar SUV, suffering from two gunshot wounds. At the spot, he was pronounced dead.

The couple had gone to a Miami Dolphins game and then to a friend’s residence, according to the arrest report. They were said to have gotten into an argument inside Goins’ SUV. According to Holmes, the debate turned into a physical altercation, and Goins began beating her. She went on to say that despite her warnings, he continued to strike her.

According to WTVJ, Holmes claimed she shot Goins multiple times.

According to the arrest record, officers seized a firearm that had been left on the car’s roof.

According to a witness at the scene, Holmes was angry with Goins because he wanted to end their on-again, off-again relationship.

"He was a good guy. From high school on, we used to play ball together. I know he's a decent guy, so I'm simply curious as to why she would do such a thing to him. I am aware that he is not an aggressive individual" Tyrone Goins, Goins' cousin, told WPLG.

According to the publication, Holmes was arrested and is being detained in jail without bond as of Monday. It’s unknown whether she’s been assigned a lawyer.

This isn’t the first time Holmes has run into legal trouble. When she was a federal prison officer in 2017, she allegedly shot her son several times, according to Miami-Dade police. The shooting landed the son in the hospital. It’s unclear whether she was charged with her son’s murder.

This isn't the first time Holmes has run into legal trouble. When she was a federal prison officer in 2017, she allegedly shot her son several times, according to Miami-Dade police. The shooting landed the son in the hospital. It's unclear whether she was charged with her son's murder.