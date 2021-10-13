After attempting to steal fish, a prolific thief was obliged to repay £194.

After attempting to steal fish from a park on two separate occasions, a serial offender was fined over £200.

On March 21 and 24, this year, Warren Peter Wright, 49, of Albert Road, Southport, attempted to illegally take fish from the lake in Hesketh Park.

After an undercover operation in October 2016, Wright was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy.

After snatching a pensioner’s wallet, he was re-arrested in December 2017.

Wright was given a 16-week jail sentence.

On December 13, 2017, a 75-year-old man was pickpocketed on London Street in Southport, and Wright was arrested later that day.

Hesketh Park, one of Southport’s major green spaces, is notable for its lake.

Fishing is prohibited in the park because it is a protected area.

Wright was fined £194 by South Sefton Magistrates Court today for two offences of unlawfully taking, attempting to take, or destroying fish.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.