After attempting to shoot a suspect, a California police officer accidentally kills a bystander.

Over the weekend, a police officer in California mistakenly killed a bystander while attempting to shoot a suspect.

The event occurred on Saturday about 9:40 p.m. local time, when an officer with the Guadalupe Police Department recognized a suspect sought on a “no-bail felony arrest warrant,” according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the press statement, the officer observed the suspect near the intersection of Birch and Obispo Streets.

The Guadalupe Police Officer shot his service pistol when he noticed the suspect, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

When the Guadalupe Police Officer fired his revolver at the wanted criminal, the bullet instead hit “an uninvolved civilian who was seated in a vehicle in the 100 block of Obispo Street,” according to the press release.

Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado, 59, of Guadalupe, California, was identified as the victim of the gunshot wound. According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Olvera-Preciado was pronounced dead at the site at 10:13 p.m.

“The felony warranted suspect was eventually apprehended at the spot. The police and the subject were both unharmed, according to the news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash summoned detectives and forensics technicians from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the bystander was shot.

When investigators got on the scene, they “immediately realized that this occurrence fulfilled the parameters of AB1506, which compels the Attorney General’s Office to examine officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed person,” according to the news release.

The California Department of Justice is currently spearheading a criminal investigation into the event, with assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release.

The administrative investigation will be conducted by the Santa Maria Police Department at Chief Cash’s request, according to the press release.

Guadalupe Police Chief Cash “personally” met with Olvera-family Preciado’s “to convey his sympathies and coordinate support services,” according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the suspect arrested was not released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the Guadalupe Police officer who shot the bystander is being kept under wraps. This is a condensed version of the information.