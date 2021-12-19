After attempting to relieve the pain of a toothache, a man collapsed and died.

An inquest heard Thursday that a 38-year-old man in the United Kingdom collapsed and died after taking his partner’s recommended prescription to relieve the pain of his toothache.

Alan Alder, of Quedgeley, Gloucestershire, England, took the pills in July when visiting his partner in Sapphire Close, Tuffley, according to Gloucestershire Live.

In a statement before the Gloucester inquest, Alder’s unidentified partner stated she observed Alder sweating profusely when she tried to wake him up at 9:20 a.m. on July 25.

The man began thrashing in his bed and coughing up blood all of a sudden. Alder collapsed to the ground and lay motionless, prompting his partner to start chest compressions and call for assistance.

Later, Alder was pronounced dead on the spot.

According to assistant Gloucestershire coroner Roland Wooderson, the partner revealed in her testimony that Alder had been suffering from terrible toothache and had been self-medicating. This included taking his partner’s medication as advised.

Alder snorted cocaine and rubbed it on his gums before collapsing, according to his partner. On each of the three days leading up to his death, he consumed between £80 ($106) and £100 ($132) worth of the substance.

According to a postmortem assessment, Alder died of morphine intoxication.

“He had toothache and was using morphine that belonged to his spouse, and he may possibly have consumed alcohol and cocaine,” said Gloucestershire Constabulary Sgt. Matthew Jones.

According to the findings of the coroner, there was nothing unusual or mysterious about Alder’s death. Alder died of a “drug-related death,” according to the coroner. According to Your Time Dental, if a toothache is not treated right away, it can lead to significant problems, even death. A toothache can get infected, and the infection can spread throughout the body.

A California man died in 2017 when a tooth infection spread to his blood and lungs.

When truck driver Vadim Kondratyuk, 26, left his house in California in January 2017, he complained of toothache, according to KCRA. He made a pit stop in Oklahoma City, where he was diagnosed with an illness and given antibiotics.

Kondratyuk called his brother after arriving in New York to say he was in too much agony and might not be able to make the trip back to California.

The pain got intolerable on the way back, so Kondratyuk’s brother drove him to a hospital in Utah. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.