After attempting to recreate Jesus Christ’s resurrection, a priest dies.

Over the weekend, a Zambian pastor died after requesting that members of his church bind him with chains and bury him underground in an attempt to reenact Jesus Christ’s resurrection.

James Sakara, the 22-year-old pastor of the Zion church in Chadiza, sought the support of his congregation to bury him for three days, according to London News Time. Sakara was discovered dead three days later when church workers dug up the site.

Sakara had contacted three church members to help him carry out the “resurrection” by excavating a grave. Sakara quoted from the Bible before being buried, telling his disciples that it was Jesus who commanded him to do this in commemoration of him rather than simply utilizing wine and bread during Holy Communion, according to Oddity Central.

Sakara’s three bodyguards apprehended him and buried him alive. They reportedly attempted a spiritual rite to bring him back to life after discovering his lifeless corpse while excavating the tomb and realizing their attempt to imitate Christ’s resurrection had failed.

One of the three aides handed himself over to the officers when the attempt to resuscitate him also failed. According to London News Time, the other two are still on the run.

Sakara left behind a young pregnant wife, according to the site, citing local media. Many internet users thought his approach was illogical. One Twitter user argued his resurrection was pointless because he was still living, while another called it a “foolish act.”

In February 2019, a South African preacher was widely chastised for leading people to believe he had raised a deceased man from the dead through resurrection. Pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries International merely placed his head on the dead man’s body and said, “Rise up,” and the corpse did so. The video of the prank went viral and it took no time for people to find out the “dead body” was actually a live human being. Lukau was accused of being involved in organized crime, fraud, and deception.