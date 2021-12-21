After attempting to perform his wife’s delivery procedure at home using YouTube videos, the baby dies.

According to officials, an infant died in India when a father attempted to deliver his wife at home using Youtube videos.

R. Lokanathan, 34, was arrested by the police for assisting his 28-year-old wife L. Gomathi in giving birth to their child at their home. The incident occurred at a village near Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, in southern India.

During the process, Gomathi passed out, and the couple’s kid was born stillborn. During labor, the woman experienced a lot of blood and was transported to the hospital. According to The Hindu, she is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

On December 13, the couple was expecting their first child. Gomathi began to experience labor pains about five days past her due date, and Lokanathan decided not to take his wife to the hospital or seek medical help. Instead, he allegedly enlisted the assistance of his sister Geetha and attempted to give birth at home using YouTube videos as a guide.

Officials discovered that once his wife became pregnant, Lokanathan did not take her for routine check-ups. The tragedy was only discovered after Gomathi was transported to the hospital with her stillborn kid.

“Strict action will be taken against such activities that endanger the mother and the child’s life.” D. Bhaskara Pandian, a senior district administrator, told the source that “further awareness on a safe delivery method will be done.” The inquiry will be carried out by a special investigation team, according to district officials.

Meanwhile, according to The Indian Express, the family members claim that Lokanathan performed the treatment with Gomathi’s approval and that he did nothing illegal.

With the help of YouTube tutorials, a teen girl in India reportedly delivered a baby on her own at her home in October. After studying YouTube videos, a 17-year-old girl from Malappuram, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, delivered a baby boy and cut the umbilical cord. Her partner is said to have raped and impregnated the girl, and her family was apparently oblivious of her pregnancy.