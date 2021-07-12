After attempting to open the plane door in the middle of the flight, a woman was duct-taped to her seat.

According to the airline, a passenger was duct-taped to her seat after abusing flight attendants and attempted to unlock the plane’s door in mid-flight.

According to American Airlines, the unidentified woman was held “for the safety and security of other customers and [the]staff.”

Insider said that she “attempted to open the forward boarding door and physically assaulted, bit, and injured a flight attendant,” citing a statement from an airline official.

The incident occurred aboard American Airlines Flight 1774 from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday.

The woman in the first-class section of the jet had duct tape across her chest and lips as she attempted to shout at passengers exiting the plane after it landed, according to footage posted to TikTok. The video has now been removed from the account that originally posted it, but it has subsequently been shared on other platforms.

According to Insider, the incident allegedly began halfway through the two-hour flight from Texas to North Carolina when “all flight attendants were racing up and down the aisles, frantically kind of like whispering to each other.”

According to the TikTok user, the staff began closing bathrooms and taking bags from overhead bins while refusing to clarify what was going on.

“It was just kind of like mayhem, and no one knows what’s going on,” added @lol.ariee, whose account has since been removed as well.

According to the TikTok user, the pilot then spoke over the intercom, asking passengers to remain seated due to a “serious issue in the plane,” which he did not elaborate on, according to Insider.

According to a passenger, a flight attendant who sat close them indicated that a woman who appeared to be having a mental breakdown “had an outburst.”

The New York Post described the TikTok user as stating, “I guess it took all five flight attendants to control her and like literally take her down.” “They basically dragged her down, strapped her in the seat, and duct taped her.”

According to American Airlines, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital by emergency services waiting on the ground in Charlotte. She was subsequently placed on the airline’s “internal” no-fly list while the event was investigated.