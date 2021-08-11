After attempting to kick through a window, a 13-year-old was duct-taped on a flight.

On Tuesday, flight attendants reportedly used duct tape to detain a 13-year-old boy on a flight from Maui to Los Angeles. The teen allegedly attempted to kick out a window adjacent to his seat and assaulted his mother.

According to CBS Los Angeles, witnesses spotted the youngster acting erratically on the American Airlines aircraft, prompting other passengers to hold him as flight attendants taped him to his seat.

On Twitter, CBS Los Angeles shared a link to its story about the incident, which includes a video of the incident taken by a passenger. Passengers can be seen assisting an attendant, who used duct tape to bind the teen to his seat.

After a teen kid became physically disruptive on an American Airlines aircraft from Maui to Los Angeles, the flight was rerouted to Honolulu. https://t.co/rM0WRivAtS pic.twitter.com/1NE4PE9BTS

— August 11, 2021, CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA)

The boy apparently turned combative with his own mother an hour into the flight after attempting to kick out the window, according to the station. Other passengers reportedly intervened and assisted the flight attendants at this moment.

The plane was redirected to Honolulu, where the unidentified teen was apprehended. During the commotion, no one was reported to have been hurt.

The event comes on the heels of a couple of other recent occurrences in which flight attendants taped customers to their seats.

Maxwell Berry was duct-taped to his seat on a Frontier Airlines trip to Miami on July 31 after he allegedly groped and violently attacked flight personnel.

Berry, 22, was allegedly inebriated when he brushed a cup against the backside of a flight attendant, according to a police complaint from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

He went to the bathroom after spilling another drink on his shirt and reappeared moments later without a shirt on. Berry allegedly touched the chests of other flight attendants as a flight attendant sought to assist him in retrieving another shirt from his carry-on luggage.

Following that, he allegedly hit a male flight attendant in the face, prompting him to be secured with duct tape.

Berry was detained on three counts of when he arrived in Miami. This is a condensed version of the information.