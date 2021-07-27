After attempting to force sex with her, a woman stabs her husband to death.

After her husband tried to force sex with her, a Ugandan woman stabbed him to death.

The husband allegedly arrived home inebriated on Saturday night and requested that his wife, Saidat Naiga, have sex with him, according to police. He tried forcibly to have intercourse with her after she declined, but he failed. He then yanked her out of bed and attempted to evict her from the house.

Following that, the two got into a dispute, during which the woman grabbed a knife and stabbed him many times. According to Chimp Reports, the incident occurred in Kampala City, Uganda’s capital.

“Naiga stood firm in her refusal to comply with the requests. Siraj then attempted to have intercourses with Naiga by force, but was unsuccessful. Siraj, enraged, yanked her from her bed and sought to remove her from the house. A brawl ensued. Naiga is believed to have picked up a knife and stabbed her husband at this point,” officer Luke Owoyesigyire told the Daily Monitor on Sunday.

The husband died as a result of his injuries at the scene, prompting a crowd to attack the wife. She was rescued by police when they got on the site. She was later arrested and charged with murder.

“Since then, we have recovered the purported murder weapon and displayed it for analysis,” Owoyesigyire told the Daily Monitor.

“We want to urge couples to stop from resorting to violence as a solution to every difficulty they have in their families,” he said, urging citizens not to engage in domestic violence. Every station has a backup crew to deal with domestic violence complaints. They should seek assistance from our stations.”

As of Sunday, the woman was still in custody.

After his wife refused to have sex with him, a man in the western Indian state of Maharashtra bludgeoned her to death in front of their toddler son earlier this year. The man repeatedly struck his wife in the head with a marble kitchen item and repeatedly beat her head against the door, killing her on the spot. He was apprehended and charged with murder.