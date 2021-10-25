After attempting to break up an incident on Castle Street, a man is battling for his life.

On Saturday, October 23, about 9.15 p.m., the 30-year-old victim was knocked unconscious by another guy on Castle Street.

He was allegedly beaten while attempting to break up a heated fight near the Castle Street Townhouse.

Officers said the victim attempted to intercede and defuse the situation after a “aggressive individual” threatened a group of males.

The victim was then assaulted by the lone attacker, who knocked him out and went away towards the courts.

The 30-year-old was transported to the hospital with critical head injuries after emergency services arrived on the scene.

His status is described as critical at this time.

The perpetrator is described as a Caucasian male in his mid-30s, standing 5ft 9in tall and having a wide frame and short hair.

He was last seen coming down Castle Street towards the courts, dressed in a white shirt and pants.

Detectives have initiated a complete investigation and are now looking for information.

They’re especially interested in speaking with any taxi drivers or motorists who may have dashcam footage from the time.

Michelle Wilson, a detective inspector, said: “The 30-year-old victim was allegedly assaulted while attempting to intervene in an altercation to avert any possible violence.

“According to our information, the perpetrator had been in the Castle Street Town House just before the incident and had been removed after getting into a dispute with a group of friends.

“At the moment, forensic examinations are taking place at the scene, and we’ll be checking CCTV footage from the area, but I’d want to urge to anyone who was in the vicinity and has any information or mobile phone/dashcam footage that could help our inquiry to come forward.

“We urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible. If you were a driver in the Castle Street vicinity at the time, you may be eligible for a reward.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”