After attempting to break up a brawl between pals, a man is battling for his life.

After attempting to interfere in a brawl amongst a group of friends, a man is battling for his life.

Before being beaten by a lone man near the Castle Street Townhouse, the victim was said to be attempting to diffuse a heated disagreement.

His assailant is alleged to have then moved away towards the Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts.

On Saturday, October 23, about 9.15 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Castle Street in response to complaints of a man unconscious on the floor after being assaulted by another guy.

The man suffered major brain injuries and is currently in critical condition.

He’s being treated at Aintree Hospital right now. Witnesses are being sought by Merseyside Police.

“It is suspected that the 24-year-old victim was trying to intervene in an argument to avert any possible violence and was then assaulted himself,” Detective Inspector Michelle Wilson said.

“According to our information, the perpetrator had been in the Castle Street Town House just before the incident and had been removed after getting into a dispute with a group of friends.

“At the moment, forensic examinations are taking place at the scene, and we’ll be checking CCTV footage from the area, but I’d want to urge to anyone who was in the area and has any information or cell phone/dash-cam footage that could help our inquiry to come forward.

“We urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible. If you were driving in the Castle Street vicinity about 9.15 p.m. when the incident occurred, please let us know if you have dashcam film that could aid our inquiry.” Anyone with information on the case is requested to tweet @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, citing reference 1077 from October 23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.