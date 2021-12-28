After attempting a traffic stop, a 13-year-old Florida dirt biker dies in a crash.

As police attempted to pull him over, a 13-year-old Florida kid on a dirt bike perished in a crash.

Around 1 p.m., Stanley Davis Jr. was allegedly seen riding his dirt bike dangerously on Boynton Beach Boulevard.

A police vehicle was seen chasing the child as he fled a gas station after refueling, according to surveillance footage acquired by WPTV.

Davis Jr. apparently lost control of the bike and slammed into a median curb on the highway as cops attempted to make a traffic stop.

The adolescent was flung from his bike and struck with a street sign in the median, despite wearing a helmet.

At the scene, Davis Jr. was pronounced deceased.

At a press conference on Sunday, Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said, “There’s nothing that will make that anguish go away.” “What we hope to do is do the best investigation we can to get to the bottom of the facts and circumstances that lead up to it,” he continued.

The crash is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). According to USA Today, the officer who attempted the traffic stop has been placed on administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation.

Tina Hunter, Davis Jr.’s grandmother, said the kid panicked when the officers pursued him.

“They were after him, chasing him. He was only worried because he was a child. I chased him all the way to his grave, figuring he’s just another Black kid and nothing would be done about it “WPTV quoted Hunter as saying. “It’s because of the Boynton Beach police’s racism that we’ve had troubles for all these years.” The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office will investigate the cause of death in addition to the FHP probe. An internal affairs investigation will be conducted after the two investigations are completed. It will assess if any policies were broken or procedures were not followed.

“At this point in the preliminary investigation, I haven’t seen any proof or heard any witness testimony that the officer’s vehicle collided with the dirt bike,” Gregory told the source.