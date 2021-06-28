After attacks, cat owners discovered damaged pets on their doorsteps, according to the court.

“I immediately believed it was a stab wound,” one woman claimed, describing how blood “splurted out” from her 11-year-old cat Gideon, who recovered later.

Steve Bouquet, a security officer at a shopping mall, is accused of killing nine cats and injuring seven more in the East Sussex city during a long and grisly rampage.

For months, detectives were stumped by the attacks until a cat owner’s CCTV appeared to capture an attack on camera, according to prosecutors.

Bouquet, 54, of Brighton, is on trial for 16 counts of criminal harm to animals and one count of knife possession after pleading not guilty.

Jurors at Chichester Crown Court heard how the owners of many cats discovered their pets had been wounded on Wednesday.

After only being left out for about 15 minutes, Carolyn Green discovered her short-haired tabby cat Tommy laying on the doorway, apparently injured.

“I lifted Tommy up and observed blood on my T-shirt,” Ms Green said in a statement given by the prosecution, explaining how she took him to the veterinarian for treatment.

“I was surprised when the vet called to say Tommy had been stabbed.”

Tommy had a 4cm cut, which the vet noticed, and he died as a result of his injury.

Penny Vessey said in court that her fluffy black and white cat Rigby was “always really nice” and enjoyed lying outside the home so people could brush her.

But once Rigby was hurt on Halloween night in 2018, all of that stopped, she said.

Ms Vessey discovered Rigby the next morning making a mewing sound and not acting like herself because the area had been bustling with trick or treaters.

While Rigby recovered physically from her injury, Ms Vessey said it was only lately that she began to interact with others again.

