After Atletico Madrid’s Champions League victory, Lucas Leiva said something that Liverpool fans loved.

Lucas Leiva, a former Liverpool midfielder, has responded to Jose Enrique’s touching Anfield message following the Reds’ win against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Enrique was there at Anfield and published a series of images with the current Liverpool players, manager Jurgen Klopp, and Luis Suarez on Instagram.

He wrote a message to supporters in the captions, saying that the club ‘would always be very dear’ to him.

Supporters noticed one particular response to the article, in which Leiva expressed an emotion similar to Enrique’s, adding, “I miss this place so much.”

Between 2007 and 2017, Leiva spent ten years with the Reds before joining Lazio in Serie A a little over four years ago.

In that time, he made over 300 appearances for Liverpool, with manager Jurgen Klopp describing the Brazilian midfielder as “one of the best professionals he has ever worked with” after his ten-year stay at Anfield came to an end.

In 2017, he told the club’s website: “It’s always a painful time when a player departs a club, but it’s even more so when the player is as well-known and influential as Lucas.

“It goes without saying that all of the guys wish him the best, and I have no doubt that he will be a success in Italy since he is one of the best professionals I’ve ever worked with.

“Despite the fact that he will no longer be at Liverpool, he will leave a legacy. He established the benchmarks for what it means to be a Liverpool player, and by doing so, he set an example for all of us to follow, which will continue long after he is gone.”