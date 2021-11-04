After Atletico Madrid’s appearance, Liverpool fans have identified a current player who will ‘be the next manager.’

While many Liverpool fans would despise the prospect of Jurgen Klopp leaving the club permanently, some believe James Milner has what it takes to succeed him.

Milner was photographed watching Liverpool’s Under-19s compete in the UEFA Youth League against Atletico Madrid just hours before the first teams of both clubs faced in the Champions League.

Liverpool’s Under-19s beat Atletico 2-0 due to goals from Max Woltman and Jarell Quansah, and the veteran midfielder was spotted watching from the stands.

Milner’s appearance has wowed fans, who believe it proves he has what it takes to become a future Liverpool manager.

On social media, they had the following to say:

“An aspiring manager.”

“You’re going to be a fantastic manager.”

“I’d rather have him as manager than Gerrard any day.”

“Our Klopp successor,” says the narrator.

“I’m telling you right now, this man is defo managing us to a treble.”

