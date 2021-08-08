After Athletic Bilbao’s performance, Liverpool fans demand Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool supporters demand Harvey Elliott after Athletic Bilbao’s performance.

Following Harvey Elliott’s outstanding performance against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield, many Liverpool supporters wondered the same thing.

The 18-year-old was given one more chance to impress Jurgen Klopp before the new season began, and he did so beautifully.

Together with Naby Keita, the youngster shown maturity much above his years, and the two might be vying for Gini Wijnaldum’s midfield spot.

Despite the fact that both players gave excellent performances in front of a near-capacity Anfield crowd, Elliott stole the show, leading a number of Liverpool fans to ask the same question on social media – while keeping an eye on their Fantasy Premier League teams!

Outside observers do not consider Elliott to be a member of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad, which is understandable.

Following his fantastic season with Blackburn last season, there was speculation that the former Fulham star would be loaned out again this season.

Elliott, a right-winger in the Championship, was expected to have a difficult time displacing Mohamed Salah and rising above Xherdan Shaqiri in the Reds’ pecking order.

This summer, Klopp surprised fans by playing Elliott in a more central role, and the midfielder has rewarded him with Man of the Match contender performances.

Elliott has quickly established himself as a credible central midfield prospect ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opening against Norwich next week.

Given that many casual Reds fans are unaware of Elliott’s potential role on the team, it’s understandable that fans are attempting to profit from their insider knowledge.