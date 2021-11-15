After Aston Villa’s appointment, Richard Keys makes Steven Gerrard and Liverpool admissions.

Richard Keys, a former Sky Sports broadcaster, has expressed his displeasure with Aston Villa’s decision to hire Steven Gerrard as manager.

Before his appointment at Villa Park last week, Keys described the way the ex-Liverpool captain left former club Rangers as ‘like a robber in the night.’

Last season, the 41-year-old led Rangers to their first league title in a decade, going undefeated as his side stopped Celtic’s bid for a 10-game winning streak.

Keys, on the other hand, is dubious, comparing Gerrard’s move to Villa to Liverpool’s appointment of Graeme Souness from the Glasgow Rangers.