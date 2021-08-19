After assaulting an autistic kid, a former police officer was prevented from returning to the force.

After being found guilty of abusing a 10-year-old kid at a Liverpool school, a former police officer has been barred from policing.

Christopher Cruise dragged a student by his coat, injuring his knee, before threatening to do the same to another.

After the incident, he retired, but he is now prohibited from returning to the police force.

After a trial at Crewe Magistrates’ Court, Cruise was found guilty of assault.

He received an £800 fine and was ordered to pay £100 in restitution.

In an appeal held at Chester Crown Court, he was unable to overturn the conviction.

The 57-year-old, of Long Lane in Aughton, was charged with assaulting a severely autistic youngster at a special school to which he was allocated in January 2020.

Carl Foulkes, the chief constable of North Wales Police, presided over a Merseyside Police misconduct tribunal last week.

According to a summary of the hearing posted on Merseyside Police’s website, Cruise was accused of violating professional standards because “he assaulted a pupil by dragging him by the coat, causing him to injure his knee and threatened another pupil with the same treatment while in his role as a Police Liaison Officer at a local school.”

“Former Police Constable Christopher Cruise was found to have broken professional conduct standards, including use of force, authority respect and civility, honesty and integrity, and discreditable behavior, in contravention of the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012,” the statement said.

“If Constable Cruise had still been working with Merseyside Police, the breach of professional standards would have been judged as gross misconduct, and former Constable Cruise would have been fired from the service without notice,” the hearing found.

As a result, former Constable Christopher Cruise will be added to the College of Policing’s Barred List.

Relatives of the youngster, who asked not to be identified for legal concerns, said it was unclear what sparked the incident, which was caught on camera.

"He has autism and."